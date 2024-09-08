Simone Biles reacts as her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, scores for Bears in pivotal moment

Simone Biles turned into every NFL fan Sunday as she watched her husband, Jonathan Owens, scoop up a blocked punt and return it for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears.

Owens made the play with 9:07 left in the third quarter. Chicago trailed the Tennessee Titans 17-3 at that point.

Biles was asked on X how she was feeling after the play.

"I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK," she wrote.

It was the second touchdown of Owens’ career, and it proved to be important to start 2024. His score appeared to spark something in the Bears.

Titans quarterback Will Levis couldn’t get anything going for the offense afterward. The Titans punted three more times. Levis threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Chicago scored 24 straight points, starting with Cairo Santos’ field goal in the second quarter.

Santos hit two more field goals after Owens’ scoop and score. Tyrique Stevenson was the Bears defender who took Levis’ interception back for a touchdown. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams then tossed the ball to D’Andre Swift for a 2-point conversion.

The win for Williams was the first season-opening win by a quarterback selected No. 1 overall since David Carr did it for the Houston Texans in 2002.

Williams was 14-for-29 with 93 passing yards. Levis was 19 of 32 with 127 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions.