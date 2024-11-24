Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, mimics wife's gymnast pose for fumble recovery celebration

Simone Biles was in Chicago, where her husband stars for the home team, to watch the Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jonathan Owens is in his first season with the Chicago Bears after spending his previous two seasons in Green Bay with the Packers.

Well, Owens may just be the early MVP of the Bears in Sunday's NFC North bout.

Vikings running back Aaron Jones took a handoff from Sam Darnold at the one-yard line, but Owens stiffed him at the line, then ripped the ball out of his hands and recovered the very fumble he forced.

He and his Bears teammates celebrated together, but he wanted a moment for himself.

Owens took the celebration up a notch by posing in a gymnast style after they stick landings; obviously as an ode to his wife, who is enjoying the game in a suite.

Earlier this season, Owens blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. After that play, Biles posted on X that she "almost had a heart attack." It had been the second touchdown of Owens' career.

Biles won three gold medals in Paris this year after forgoing much of the Tokyo Games due to a case of the "twisties."

During the Paris games, Owens posted on X that his wife was "the s--t."

The two tied the knot last year after around three years of dating. They make their primary home in Houston.

