Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, mimics wife's gymnast pose for fumble recovery celebration

Owens, Biles tied knot last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Simone Biles was in Chicago, where her husband stars for the home team, to watch the Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jonathan Owens is in his first season with the Chicago Bears after spending his previous two seasons in Green Bay with the Packers.

Well, Owens may just be the early MVP of the Bears in Sunday's NFC North bout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Owens celebrates

Jonathan Owens of the Bears celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Vikings running back Aaron Jones took a handoff from Sam Darnold at the one-yard line, but Owens stiffed him at the line, then ripped the ball out of his hands and recovered the very fumble he forced.

He and his Bears teammates celebrated together, but he wanted a moment for himself.

Owens took the celebration up a notch by posing in a gymnast style after they stick landings; obviously as an ode to his wife, who is enjoying the game in a suite.

Earlier this season, Owens blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. After that play, Biles posted on X that she "almost had a heart attack." It had been the second touchdown of Owens' career.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens before Bears game

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and his wife, Olympian Simone Biles, are shown before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

AARON RODGERS HAS RESISTED INJURY SCANS TO AVOID BEING BENCHED: REPORT

Biles won three gold medals in Paris this year after forgoing much of the Tokyo Games due to a case of the "twisties."

During the Paris games, Owens posted on X that his wife was "the s--t."

Simone Biles sidelines

Simone Biles married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two tied the knot last year after around three years of dating. They make their primary home in Houston.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.