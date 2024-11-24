Aaron Rodgers has resisted injury scans to avoid being benched: report

It's becoming increasingly clear that Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 next week, is not at 100% health.

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles on just his fourth snap in a New York Jet uniform last year, but he looked like he turned back the clock a bit in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

However, since then, he's looked like a 40-year-old quarterback off a major injury.

Rodgers has limped off the field several times in the last few weeks, but apparently, he is doing whatever he can to avoid coming off the field.

That, reportedly, includes avoiding scans on potential injuries.

The NFL Network reported that Rodgers has "resisted getting scans done, not wanting to reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field."

Sure, one can't blame Rodgers for wanting to play – but it's also very clear he is not the solution, but rather, a part of the problem – although there are many.

The Jets are 3-8 after many expected them to break their playoff drought, which is the longest in the big-four professional sports leagues in North America.

Earlier this week, owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas. Last month, he fired Robert Saleh.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Rodgers will return to the Jets next season. In fact, one report said Johnson wanted Rodgers benched after the team's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, where Rodgers apparently suffered a hamstring injury that he has said to essentially be ignoring.

New York is on a bye week, so perhaps Rodgers can convince Jets brass to keep him next season if he can get a little healthy – but many signs say the front office's mind is made up.

Rodgers is completing 63.4% of his passes, but he is on pace for his second-lowest yard total in a full season, and his 88.9 QBR would be the lowest he's ever posted in a full season.

