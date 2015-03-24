Simon, Benneteau exit Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia (SportsNetwork.com) - Seeded Frenchmen Gilles Simon and Julien Benneteau were a pair of upset victims at the 2015 season-opening Brisbane International tennis event.

Aussie wild card James Duckworth doused the sixth-seeded Simon 6-2, 6-2, while another Aussie wild card, Thanasi Kokkinakis, dismissed the eighth-seeded Benneteau 6-4, 6-3 on the hardcourts at Queensland Tennis Centre.

Also, Aussie Bernard Tomic took out American Sam Querrey 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) and France's Jeremy Chardy erased Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev 6-4, 6-4.

Three-time champ Lleyton Hewitt stunned this week's top seed, Roger Federer, in last year's all-former world No. 1s Brisbane finale.

Brisbane serves as a tune-up for the Australian Open, which will begin January 19 in Melbourne.