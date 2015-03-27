Simmonds, Chara, Smith named NHL's 'Three Stars'

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith were named the NHL's 'Three Stars' for the week ending April 1.

Simmonds put the puck in the net five times during a four-game goal streak. He scored one of the goals in a painful fashion, using his face to deflect a shot.

His best performance came last Thursday when he tallied twice and added an assist in a 7-1 rout of the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Chara piled up seven assists and recorded a plus-6 rating to earn Second Star honors.

Third Star went to Smith, who posted shutouts in both of his starts. The first-year Coyote stopped 38 San Jose shots on Thursday and made 44 saves against Anaheim two days later.