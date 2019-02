Shameka Christon and Sophia Young had 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the San Antonio Silver Stars held off the Tulsa Shock, 78-67, on Wednesday.

Danielle Robinson and Becky Hammon tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Silver Stars, who snapped a five-game skid and sit third in the Western Conference.

Glory Johnson had 18 points to pace the Shock, who fell to 6-23 on the season. Ivory Latta donated 17 points.