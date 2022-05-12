Expand / Collapse search
Hit to Sidney Crosby in Penguins loss to Rangers won't garner discipline: reports

Sidney Crosby was dealt an upper-body hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba appeared to avoid discipline on Thursday after a high hit to Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby knocked him out of Game 5.

Crosby was hit in the second period and didn’t return to the game. There was no penalty assessed to Trouba and the Rangers bounced back from a two-goal deficit to stay alive in the series with a 4-3 win.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby reacts after getting knocked down during the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Rangers Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby reacts after getting knocked down during the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Rangers Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Multiple reports indicated there was no hearing or fine coming for Trouba over the hit. Crosby appeared to be struck in the head by Trouba's elbow during play and fell to the ice.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan suggested in the postgame press conference the hit on Crosby was dirty.

"Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do," he said.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Sullivan said Crosby will be evaluated for an upper-body injury once the team returns home and gets ready for Game 6. Sullivan expressed confidence the team still has what it takes to get the job done and eliminate the Rangers on Friday night.

"We believe we have a group that's capable of winning games regardless of who is in our lineup," Sullivan said, via NHL.com. "That's the way we all look at it. We've always had a mindset here that it's a next-man-up approach. We believe we have capable people."

Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers checks Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022.

Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers checks Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Crosby hasn’t missed a playoff game since 2017. The team was 5-4-4 in games without Crosby this season.

