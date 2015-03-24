Sibert scores 18 as Dayton out-scores Duquesne 32-15 in the second half to win 57-54

Jordan Sibert scored 18 points as Dayton used a big second-half rally to win its sixth-straight game on Saturday, 57-54 at Duquesne.

The Flyers (19-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10) were down 39-25 at halftime.

The deficit increased to 43-25 in the opening minutes of the second half as Ovie Soko, who had 26 points for the Dukes (11-15, 3-10), scored four straight. Then Dayton reeled off 11-straight points, nine by Sibert, to get back in the game.

The Flyers were trailing 51-39 with 7:54 left when Dyshawn Pierre scored five quick points, Devin Oliver made three free throws and Sibert knocked down a 3 to tie the game with 3:29 left. Sibert followed with a dunk to put Dayton ahead at 3:09.

Duquense pulled within one at 18 seconds but Jordan responded with a dunk at 10 seconds and the Dukes missed two late 3s.