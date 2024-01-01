Expand / Collapse search
Kirk Cousins

Shirtless Kirk Cousins, son lead ‘Skol’ chant before Vikings' loss to Packers

The Vikings dropped to 7-9 with the loss

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Kirk Cousins hasn’t played since Week 8, but the injured four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is very much involved in the Minnesota Vikings' season. 

Before the start of the Sunday night matchup between the Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Cousins and his son, Cooper, led the Minnesota crowd in their traditional pregame chant. 

Kirk Cousins pumps up the crowd

Injured quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and his son fire up the crowd before the Green Bay Packers game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Cousins and his son came into view of fans before both ripping off their shirts to the delight of the crowd. 

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Cousins’ pregame hype was unable to galvanize the Vikings to a victory. 

The Packers defeated the Vikings 33-10, dropping Minnesota to 7-9 on the year. 

Kirk Cousins pumps up the crowd

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sounds the gjallarhorn before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in MInneapolis on Dec. 31, 2023. (Brad Rempel-USA Today Sports)

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall was benched in favor of Nick Mullens after entering halftime down 23-3. 

"There were some things execution-wise, some things progression-wise, just some play calls here and there that we just had to get everybody, give ourselves a chance, especially with where the score was at half, just to make sure we got a premier execution in at least the process," Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Hall completed just five of 10 pass attempts for 67 yards, throwing an interception and losing a fumble. 

"If I was the coach, I would have made the same decision," Hall said after the game.

Jaren Hall plays against the Packers

Jaren Hall of the Vikings calls a play against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Minnesota still has a slight chance of making the playoffs, but will need to defeat the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and have multiple teams lose their final games of the season. 

O’Connell said the team will evaluate who will get the starting nod under center against the Lions. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.