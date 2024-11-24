Shedeur Sanders pushes back on father Deion’s claim that Colorado became ‘intoxicated with success’

Colorado now needs some help if they want a chance at the College Football Playoff.

The 16th-ranked Buffaloes controlled their own destiny in the bracket entering Saturday but fell to Kansas, 37-21, and now face an uphill climb.

It has been an impressive season for Colorado, which is 8-3 after winning four games last season and winning just one game the year prior.

But head coach Deion Sanders said his guys seemed to be getting a little too excited.

"We started smelling ourselves a little bit," Sanders said after the game. "That’s what I just told our team. We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles and the assumption that we’re this and the assumption that we’re that. And we did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked."

Well, Deion's own son, quarterback Shedeur, didn't necessarily agree with the sentiment.

"Personally, I’m just an overconfident person myself," Shedeur said. "So I can’t spot that on anybody else and say they’re overconfident. I’m not sure. It was really … we all did our job preparing and doing that, so whatever people did in their personal side, like mentally, you won’t be able to know, we won’t be able to know. I’m focused on plenty of other things than how somebody is thinking at all times."

When asked how the Buffaloes could "sober up," referencing his father's comments, Shedeur replied, "I don't know. No comment."

Colorado now needs a win at home against Oklahoma State and some sort of combination of losses by Iowa State (home vs. Kansas State), Arizona State (at Arizona) and BYU (home vs. Houston) in order to play in the Big 12 title game, which is now their only avenue at making the College Football Playoff.

