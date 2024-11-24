Sheduer Sanders takes exception to dangerous late hit on him: 'I just don't know how that's legal'

The Kansas Jayhawks were bothering Sheduer Sanders all day, but the star quarterback especially took exception to one hit.

In the second half, Sanders was rolling out left before throwing a pass.

A tick after Sanders let go of the ball, Kansas' Dean Miller hit Sanders below the knees, causing the quarterback to flip backward and fold up upon contact with the field.

Sanders was not happy.

"I just don't know how that's legal overall. I understand that. It is what it is. There's a couple plays like that, but… yeah," he said in his postgame press conference after the game.

Sanders wasn't the only one to voice his opinion on the hit – former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also was not thrilled.

"At any level of football this is a late and dirty hit on Shedeur Sanders. No place in the game for this," Griffin said.

Another X user wrote, "If Shadeur's cleat was in the ground, that could have been a life-altering injury."

Added Warren Sharp, "how is this not roughing the passer??? dirty play to take out Shedeur Sanders knees."

Miller is listed at 235 pounds and three inches taller than the 215-pound quarterback.

Sanders wasn't so innocent himself later on in the game, when he pushed a referee from behind following a scrum between players from both sides.

Colorado would need a win at home against Oklahoma State and some sort of combination of losses by Iowa State (home vs. Kansas State), Arizona State (at Arizona) and BYU (home vs. Houston) in order to play in the Big 12 title game.

