Shawn Hill allows 1 hit in 4 innings, combines on 4-hitter as Tigers beat Cardinals 3-0

Shawn Hill allowed one hit in four innings, and Matt Tuiasosopo hit a long homer to lead the Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Saturday.

Hill, likely to start the season at Triple-A, struck out thee and walked one. Bruce Rondon, Jose Alvarez and Luke Putkonen finished the four-hitter as the Cardinals were shut out for the third time in six games.

Left-hander Jaime Garcia gave up all three runs and six hits in five innings for the Cardinals.

Nick Castellanos' RBI double with two outs in the fourth put Detroit ahead, and Tuiasosopo homered leading off the fifth. Ramon Santiago hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Rondon made his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance, striking out Oscar Taveras, Ty Wigginton and Ronny Cedeno around Tony Cruz's walk in the fifth. Rondon, a possible closer, had allowed three runs over consecutive outings on March 1 and 3.