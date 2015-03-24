Sharks sign restricted free agent F James Sheppard to 1-year deal

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed restricted free agent forward James Sheppard to a one-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday.

Sheppard is the second restricted free agent to reach a deal with the Sharks this week. Forward Tommy Wingels previously signed a three-year, $7.4 million contract to stay in San Jose.

Sheppard had four goals and 16 assists in 67 games last season. He started the season playing mostly at wing before becoming the third-line center late in the season.

Sheppard was tied for second on the team with six points in a seven-game first-round playoff loss to Los Angeles. He had two goals and four assists in the series.