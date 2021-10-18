Expand / Collapse search
San Jose Sharks
Published

Sharks' Evander Kane suspended 21 games over fake COVID-19 vax card

Evander Kane is entering his fourth season with the Sharks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane was suspended 21 games on Monday for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, the NHL announced.

Kane will not be able to play prior to San Jose’s Nov. 30 game against the New Jersey Devils.

In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The NHL has suspended Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey.

In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The NHL has suspended Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

"The National Hockey League announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 regular-season games, without pay, for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the forfeited pay goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund," the NHL said.

Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary. Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in the U.S. and Canada and is against NHL rules.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena April 30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena April 30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The league also said its investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated. He had previously been cleared by the league after an investigation into allegations he was betting on games. The claim was made by Anna Kane as well.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) falls to the ice during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. 

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) falls to the ice during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

"The NHL has advised our organization that Evander Kane has been suspended without pay for 21 games for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocols," the Sharks said in a statement.

"While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA."

Kane is entering his fourth season with the Sharks. In 56 games last season, he scored 22 goals and racked up 27 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com