Sharapova rolls, Radwanska survives at Indian Wells

Second-seeded Maria Sharapova earned a straight-set victory in Sunday's third round, while No. 3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska survived her third-round tilt at the $5.186 million BNP Paribas Open.

Sharapova, who titled here in 2006 and was last year's Indian Wells runner-up, eased past Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, 7-5, 6-3 on the hardcourts at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Radwanska had a much tougher time against Sorana Cirstea, but the third-seeded Pole bounced back from a first-set misstep to down the 27th-seeded Romanian, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4.

Former Wimbledon champion and fifth-seeded Petra Kvitova notched a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko, while sixth-seeded Italian Sara Errani rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Swede Johanna Larsson.

Ninth-seeded Marion Bartoli also advanced to the fourth round after delivering a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Thirteenth-seeded Maria Kirilenko, meanwhile, survived a scare from American qualifier Mallory Burdette en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 triumph in her third- round.

Elsewhere, Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino upended 14th-seeded Roberta Vinci, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, while 19th-seeded Klara Zakopalova knocked off No. 12 seed Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

This Premier Mandatory WTA event will pay its newest champion $1 million.