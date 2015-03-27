Sharapova reaches 4th round of Wimbledon

Maria Sharapova struggled with her serve again in windy conditions at Wimbledon and rallied from a break down in the second set Friday to beat Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 6-1, 6-4 and reach the fourth round.

The top-ranked Russian dominated the first set, breaking Hsieh three times and looked headed for an easy victory. But as the wind picked up in the second set, Sharapova's serving problems surfaced again. She double-faulted five times in the second, including one serve that bounced on her own side of the net, and trailed 4-2 before taking the last four games.

Sharapova is looking for her second Wimbledon title after losing last year's final to Petra Kvitova. She is coming off her first French Open title, which completed a career Grand Slam.