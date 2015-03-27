Sharapova, Radwanska reach fourth round at Wimbledon

Russian superstar Maria Sharapova and steady Pole Agnieszka Radwanska were easy third-round victors Friday at Wimbledon.

The world No. 1 Sharapova handled Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh 6-1, 6-4 in 81 minutes on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The career Grand Slam star Sharapova is fresh off her French Open title three weeks ago; captured her lone Wimbledon championship in 2004; and was last year's Wimbledon runner-up to powerful Czech Petra Kvitova.

She will meet 15th-seeded big-serving German Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round on Monday.

A third-seeded Radwanska routed promising 20-year-old Brit Heather Watson 6-0, 6-2 under the roof on Centre Court, while eighth-seeded rocketing German Angelique Kerber dismissed 28th-seeded American Christina McHale 6-2, 6-3 on Court 2.

The aforementioned Lisicki topped rising American Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-2. A disappointed Stephens blew a 5-2 lead in the first-set tiebreak on Day 5 of this fortnight.

The capable oft-injured Lisicki was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year and quarterfinalist in 2009. She missed the 2010 edition of tennis' most prestigious event due to injury.

Also on Friday, 30th-seeded Chinese Peng Shuai blew away talented Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus, 6-1, 6-2.

The second round concluded when little-known 19-year-old Slovak Jana Cepelova took out 26th-seeded Spaniard Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Cepelova is rewarded with a third-round match Saturday against second- seeded former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka -- the reigning Australian Open champ.

Rain delayed the start of action in this London suburb on Friday.