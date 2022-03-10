Shaquille O'Neal rips people comparing Joel Embiid and James Harden to him and Kobe Bryant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After landing James Harden in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn, the Philadelphia 76ers now have a one-two punch of their own with Harden and superstar center Joel Embiid.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 76ers are one of the front-runners to come out of the Eastern Conference, and many NBA media members believe the duo has the ability to win multiple titles, similarly to Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, who won three-straight championships.

O’Neal, who recently spoke on his show, "The Big Podcast," was asked by co-host Anthony "Spice" Adams if he’s ready to pass the torch to Harden and Embiid as the next best duo in the NBA.

"No," Shaq responded.

Adams followed that up by asking if Harden and Embiid will ever come close to their success.

"Not at all," Shaq answered. "We won three out of four. No. No. Hell, no. Not after one year. Me and Kobe had eight years of damage together. No, not even close. Stop it. Listen, NO, H NO, and F NO."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the Harden trade, the Nets have a 4-7 record in 11 games, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers, on the other hand, are 5-0 with Harden in the lineup and 8-2 overall since the trade.