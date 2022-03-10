Expand / Collapse search
Shaquille O'Neal rips people comparing Joel Embiid and James Harden to him and Kobe Bryant

The Sixers are 5-0 with Harden in the lineup and 8-2 overall since the trade

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
After landing James Harden in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn, the Philadelphia 76ers now have a one-two punch of their own with Harden and superstar center Joel Embiid.

Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

The 76ers are one of the front-runners to come out of the Eastern Conference, and many NBA media members believe the duo has the ability to win multiple titles, similarly to Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, who won three-straight championships.

O’Neal, who recently spoke on his show, "The Big Podcast," was asked by co-host Anthony "Spice" Adams if he’s ready to pass the torch to Harden and Embiid as the next best duo in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden practices at the NBA basketball team's facility, in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"No," Shaq responded.

Adams followed that up by asking if Harden and Embiid will ever come close to their success.

"Not at all," Shaq answered. "We won three out of four. No. No. Hell, no. Not after one year. Me and Kobe had eight years of damage together. No, not even close. Stop it. Listen, NO, H NO, and F NO."

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Since the Harden trade, the Nets have a 4-7 record in 11 games, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers, on the other hand, are 5-0 with Harden in the lineup and 8-2 overall since the trade.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova