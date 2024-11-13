Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

Shaq tears into 76ers star Joel Embiid, offers warning about championship hopes

Embiid made his season debut against the Knicks

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his season debut Tuesday night, scoring 13 points on 2 of 11 shooting from the field in 26 minutes as his team fell 111-99 to the New York Knicks.

Embiid returned to the floor after he missed several games to manage injuries. The 76ers’ decision to hold the center out sparked an NBA investigation

Embiid was also suspended three games for an incident with a newspaper columnist.

He was already ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joel Embiid walks off the court

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid walks off the court after the 76ers lost an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Shaquille O’Neal levied heavy criticism at Embiid at halftime Tuesday.

"In New York, it’s a tough team to play. But this was the fear I had for Joel Embiid," the Basketball Hall of Famer said. "You announce arrogantly, ‘I’m not playing back-to-backs. I’m not injured, but I’m sore. I’ll come back when I want to come back.’

"Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy. Zero-for-three? I would have been 0-for-15. But you know what y’all would have said. ‘Hey, Shaq’s not playing well, but he’s playing aggressive.’

Shaq at a game

Shaquille O'Neal before Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden in Boston June 6, 2024. (David Butler II/USA Today Sports)

"The plan that they are having, it’s not working. And not only that, I say this respectfully. Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right."

Embiid had a bout with Bell’s palsy during last season's playoffs. But he appeared to be well enough to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics and help lead it to a gold medal.

Joel Embiid finds space

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns struggle for position during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Since then, Embiid hadn't played until Tuesday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.