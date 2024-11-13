Shaq tears into 76ers star Joel Embiid, offers warning about championship hopes

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his season debut Tuesday night, scoring 13 points on 2 of 11 shooting from the field in 26 minutes as his team fell 111-99 to the New York Knicks.

Embiid returned to the floor after he missed several games to manage injuries. The 76ers’ decision to hold the center out sparked an NBA investigation.

Embiid was also suspended three games for an incident with a newspaper columnist.

He was already ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shaquille O’Neal levied heavy criticism at Embiid at halftime Tuesday.

"In New York, it’s a tough team to play. But this was the fear I had for Joel Embiid," the Basketball Hall of Famer said. "You announce arrogantly, ‘I’m not playing back-to-backs. I’m not injured, but I’m sore. I’ll come back when I want to come back.’

"Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy. Zero-for-three? I would have been 0-for-15. But you know what y’all would have said. ‘Hey, Shaq’s not playing well, but he’s playing aggressive.’

"The plan that they are having, it’s not working. And not only that, I say this respectfully. Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right."

Embiid had a bout with Bell’s palsy during last season's playoffs. But he appeared to be well enough to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics and help lead it to a gold medal.

Since then, Embiid hadn't played until Tuesday night.