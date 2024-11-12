Pistons' Tim Hardaway Jr leaves game in wheelchair after slamming head on court in scary scene

Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was wheelchaired off the court on Tuesday night as a scary scene unfolded after hitting his head on the court.

Hardaway took a series of nasty hits to his head while playing defense against the Miami Heat.

The first came from Heat star center Bam Adebayo as he attempted to drive to the basket for a layup. Hardaway was hit in the head by his elbow and went to the ground initially, but he managed to get up.

Just after getting up, Hardaway tried to defend a Tyler Herro layup, but he was knocked to the ground. As he went down, Hardaway’s head slammed on the court, causing immediate concern for everyone around him.

Hardaway attempted to get up by himself, but others around him advised him to leave the game by wheelchair to ensure his safety.

Hardaway played 18 minutes for Detroit before suffering his injury. He scored 11 points, going 3-of-6 shooting, to help the Pistons in the 123-121 overtime win.

Hardaway, in his 12th season in the NBA, was traded to the Pistons from the Dallas Mavericks before the start of the season.

He has started all 11 games he has played in, averaging 12.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 29.3 minutes per game.

Hardaway, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, played six seasons with the Mavericks before moving to the Pistons.

He began his career playing for the New York Knicks, who selected him 24th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He played two seasons at Madison Square Garden for home games before going to the Atlanta Hawks.

Hardaway returned to the Knicks for the 2017-18 season, but was moved to the Mavericks midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

