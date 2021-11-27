Expand / Collapse search
Sexual frustration to blame for tennis star’s struggles

If you noticed something was off with Nick Kyrgios, well you were right

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Nick Kyrgios, the young Australian tennis player, can’t quite hit a tennis ball the same if he’s not hitting.

For most people, extended time away from their spouse can lead to some pining. For some, it’s emotionally; others mentally; a rare few spiritually; and for nearly all, sexually.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, rests between games against Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kyrgios fell into the last camp when he admitted on his podcast that not being able to train with his real-life partner(s) off the court led to a decline in his performance … on the court.

"With my first girlfriend, I was away from her for six months at a time," Kyrgios said on the No Boundaries podcast.

"When you’re trying to perform at the highest level, you start missing someone like emotionally, physically and it becomes a sexual frustration."

Kyrgios wasn’t shy in admitting that the pent-up desire spearheaded his worst performances.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios gestures during the men's singles third round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021.

"I’m on court and I can’t play because I’m a bit horny, if you know what I mean," Kyrgios said.

Considering the hot-headed player’s affinity for hotties, the time apart at fault for his faults may be more apparent after observing the lineup.

Kyrgios’ history of dating includes Alja Tomljanovic …

According to the New York Post, the peak of the 26-year-old Australian’s career was in the top-15 ranked players worldwide in 2016 — which may only be a byproduct of hours and hours of extra training.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, walks across the court with a towel in his mouth during a break in play in his match against Kyle Edmund, of Germany, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Montreal.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, walks across the court with a towel in his mouth during a break in play in his match against Kyle Edmund, of Germany, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kyrgios has yet to reclaim a spot back with the top-tiered tennis players in the world in recent years. He also went vegan in 2020 but has not considered the change in dieting a hindrance to his performance.