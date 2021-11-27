Sexual frustration to blame for tennis star’s struggles

Nick Kyrgios, the young Australian tennis player, can’t quite hit a tennis ball the same if he’s not hitting.

For most people, extended time away from their spouse can lead to some pining. For some, it’s emotionally; others mentally; a rare few spiritually; and for nearly all, sexually.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyrgios fell into the last camp when he admitted on his podcast that not being able to train with his real-life partner(s) off the court led to a decline in his performance … on the court.

"With my first girlfriend, I was away from her for six months at a time," Kyrgios said on the No Boundaries podcast.

"When you’re trying to perform at the highest level, you start missing someone like emotionally, physically and it becomes a sexual frustration."

Kyrgios wasn’t shy in admitting that the pent-up desire spearheaded his worst performances.

"I’m on court and I can’t play because I’m a bit horny, if you know what I mean," Kyrgios said.

Considering the hot-headed player’s affinity for hotties, the time apart at fault for his faults may be more apparent after observing the lineup.

Kyrgios’ history of dating includes Alja Tomljanovic …

According to the New York Post, the peak of the 26-year-old Australian’s career was in the top-15 ranked players worldwide in 2016 — which may only be a byproduct of hours and hours of extra training.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyrgios has yet to reclaim a spot back with the top-tiered tennis players in the world in recent years. He also went vegan in 2020 but has not considered the change in dieting a hindrance to his performance.