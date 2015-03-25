Sexual assault reported at Philly hotel; Nets say police investigation involves player

Philadelphia police are investigating a possible sexual assault at an upscale hotel downtown, and the Brooklyn Nets say the probe involves one of the team's players.

Officer Jillian Russell, a police spokeswoman, says the assault reportedly happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel. Police are investigating, and Russell says no one has been charged.

The Nets say the investigation involves a member of their team, which plays at Philadelphia on Tuesday night. General Manager Billy King says the team will have no further comment until the investigation is concluded and that all of the team's players will be available for Tuesday's game against the Sixers.

Police say a 21-year-old woman is being treated and is expected to be OK.