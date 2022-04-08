Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer blasts walk-off on National Beer Day

Beer was only making his 13th career at-bat

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
"Beer Me" has new meaning in Arizona after a Diamondbacks rookie delivered a celebratory blast on MLB Opening Day.

In just his 13th career at-bat, designated hitter Seth Beer hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the DBacks to a 4-2 win over San Diego. If that wasn’t enough, he did so on… wait for it…National Beer Day.

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) soaks Seth Beer after his three run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2.

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) soaks Seth Beer after his three run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Talk about knowing your role.

"It was a surreal feeling," Beer said following the game. "It’s still a dream. It’s still really hard to put into words. I just kind of blacked out."

Certainly not the first Beer to be associated with a black out.

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate Seth Beer after hit hit a three run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2.

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate Seth Beer after hit hit a three run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WATCH Beer go yard in front of the home fans below:

Per Elias Sports Bureau, Beer’s memorable blast was just the second time in MLB history that a rookie hit a walk-off home run in his team’s first game of the season.

The game winner came off of Padres reliever Craig Stammen, who had the chance to skunk the 25-year-old Beer. However, Beer instead took advantage of a curveball from Stammen and then celebrated with a trip around the bases.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer (28) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run, walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer (28) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run, walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"I was like, ‘I think I’ve got to just take my helmet off and throw it because that’s what those guys did when I was watching as a kid.’ So for me it was almost like living a dream," Beer added.

A childhood dream comes true. We’ll drink to that.