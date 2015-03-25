Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose share 2-shot lead after 2nd round at Thailand Championship

Propelled by a hole in one, Sergio Garcia carded a 7-under 65 Friday to share the lead with Justin Rose halfway through the Thailand Championship.

Garcia, who finished fourth last year, had a bogey-free round which included an ace on the 236-yard eighth hole.

Rose, the U.S. Open champion, followed a birdie on the second hole with a bogey on the third, and came back to sink two birdies and then eagle the 11th for a 68 at Amata Spring Country Club.

Their two-round tally was at 11-under 133, two strokes ahead of Anirban Lahiri (64), Alexander Levy (65) and Alex Cejka (71).

Rickie Fowler was another shot behind at 8 under, and Henrik Stenson is in a group of four at 7 under.