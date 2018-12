Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon title and 22nd major overall by beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 on Centre Court.

The top-seeded Williams won her first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon last year. Since then, she lost in the U.S. Open semifinals and in the final of the Australian and French Opens.

Kerber, who beat Williams in the Australian Open final, was playing for her second major title.