Serena Williams returns to top 100 after title win

Serena Williams has returned to the top 100 in the women's rankings after winning her first title in more than a year at Stanford on Sunday.

The former No. 1 jumped nearly 90 places to 79th in the rankings released Monday after beating Marion Bartoli 7-5, 6-1 in the Bank of the West Classic final to win her first title outside of the Grand Slams since 2009.

Williams was sidelined for almost a year until June with foot injuries and blood clots on her lungs, and slid to 175th in the rankings when she failed to defend her Wimbledon title — her lowest spot in 14 years.

The 29-year-old American will take a week off before playing in Toronto to prepare for the U.S. Open, beginning Aug. 29.

The top 10 in the rankings remained unchanged with Caroline Wozniacki at No. 1.