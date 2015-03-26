Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

Serena Williams returns to top 100 after title win

By | Associated Press

LONDON – Serena Williams has returned to the top 100 in the women's rankings after winning her first title in more than a year at Stanford on Sunday.

The former No. 1 jumped nearly 90 places to 79th in the rankings released Monday after beating Marion Bartoli 7-5, 6-1 in the Bank of the West Classic final to win her first title outside of the Grand Slams since 2009.

Williams was sidelined for almost a year until June with foot injuries and blood clots on her lungs, and slid to 175th in the rankings when she failed to defend her Wimbledon title — her lowest spot in 14 years.

The 29-year-old American will take a week off before playing in Toronto to prepare for the U.S. Open, beginning Aug. 29.

The top 10 in the rankings remained unchanged with Caroline Wozniacki at No. 1.