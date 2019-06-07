Serena Williams celebrates with sister Venus despite loss at French Open
Serena Williams seemed to take her upset loss at the French Open in stride, spies said, after she was defeated by 20-year-old Sofia Kenin.
'THE VIEW' HOSTS JUMP TO SERENA WILLIAMS' DEFENSE, SMASH ROGER FEDERER, AMID LATEST CONTROVERSY
After the defeat, “Serena and Venus [Williams] were at the Peninsula Paris with a big group of friends,” a source said.
WOMEN WHO BEAT SERENA, OSAKA IN PARIS ARE QUICKLY GONE
At the hotel’s Le Rooftop, “they looked like they were having fun . . . Serena was getting a lot of support. People were coming up saying, ‘I love you!’ ”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It was Williams’ earliest ouster from a major tournament in five years.
This article originally appeared in Page Six.