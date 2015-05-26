Sens' Cameron offered contract extension

Ottawa, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - On the strength of a late-season surge which pulled the Ottawa Senators from the bottom of the Eastern Conference all the way into a playoff berth, Dave Cameron has been offered a contract extension.

"I have an offer right now sitting on my kitchen table," said Cameron during Wednesday's end-of-season press conference. "I haven't opened it yet. This organization has been very fair to me so I don't anticipate any concerns.

"I don't know if in all my years I ever negotiated a contract. I just took what was offered because it's always been fair."

Cameron was elevated from an assistant to the head coach position on December 8, when Paul MacLean was fired with the Sens struggling at 11-11-5.

Though Ottawa sunk as low as second-worst in the conference in early February, Cameron helped guide the club to a 21-3-3 finish which netted them a postseason slot. The Senators were ousted in six games by Montreal in the opening round of the playoffs.

"I've always tried to be the same person, but it didn't change my personality," Cameron offered when asked if his new responsibilities caused significant personal changes. "I've taken advantage of being older and having lots of experience and being able to slide into that situation with a little more confidence than if it happened early in my career."

Cameron, 56, had no prior NHL head coaching experience, but he was the head coach and general manager of Mississauga in the Ontario Hockey League for four seasons before joining the Senators. He also spent three seasons as head coach for the Sens' AHL affiliate in Binghamton from 2004-07.

MacLean added Cameron to his coaching staff shortly after he was hired in June 2011.