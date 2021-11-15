Expand / Collapse search
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators' COVID outbreak forces 3 games to be postponed

Everyone in the organization received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the GM said earlier this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Ottawa Senators’ next three games are on ice.

The Senators are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak on the team and the NHL announced Monday the team’s next three games will be postponed as the organization gets the issue under control.

Associate coach of the Ottawa Senators Jack Capuano gives out instructions to his players during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Feb. 4, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.  The Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. 

Associate coach of the Ottawa Senators Jack Capuano gives out instructions to his players during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Feb. 4, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.  The Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2.  (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ottawa was set to play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday. The team was set to be in New Jersey for the game against the Devils and at home against the Predators and Rangers.

At least 10 Senators players entered the NHL COVID-19 protocol. Drake Batherson was the latest player announced before the team’s loss Sunday against the Calgary Flames. Batherson joined Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton and Nikita Zaitsev, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.

Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) celebrates with Thomas Chabot (72) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. 

Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) celebrates with Thomas Chabot (72) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.  (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

"As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular season schedule," the NHL said in a statement.

"The Senators organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies."

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters on Sept. 22 that everyone in the organization received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading into the 2021-22 season.

Ottawa Senators Goalie Matt Murray (30) wears a special Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night jersey during warm-up before before National Hockey League action between the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators on Nov. 4, 2021, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada.

Ottawa Senators Goalie Matt Murray (30) wears a special Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night jersey during warm-up before before National Hockey League action between the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators on Nov. 4, 2021, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Everyone's vaccinated. Everyone in the Ottawa Senators organization, as far as I know - players, staff, players in Belleville, players on AHL contracts – everyone is vaccinated," Dorion said, via CTV News.

