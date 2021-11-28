Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Senators' Brady Tkachuk rips Kings' Brendan Lemieux over biting incident: 'He’s just a bad guy'

The Kings came away with the victory in the end

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk accused Los Angeles Kings player Brendan Lemieux of biting him during their game on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred in the third period of their matchup. Tkachuk and Lemieux started to spar and fell down on the ice. It took two referees to peel the players off each other. 

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk plays for the puck against Kings defenseman Alexander Edler (2) and right wing Viktor Arvidsson at Staples Center on Nov. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk plays for the puck against Kings defenseman Alexander Edler (2) and right wing Viktor Arvidsson at Staples Center on Nov. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Tkachuk showed officials his hand as he was heading to the penalty box and Lemieux was subsequently ejected.

Tkachuk went on a rant against Lemieux and his actions after the game.

Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux shoots on goal against the Ottawa Senators at Staples Center on Nov. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux shoots on goal against the Ottawa Senators at Staples Center on Nov. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"It was the most gutless thing somebody could ever do. This guy, you can ask anyone of his teammates, nobody ever wants to play with him, this guy is a bad guy and a bad teammate, he focuses on himself all the time," Tkachuk said, via TSN.

"The guy’s just a joke. He shouldn’t be in the league. This guy’s gutless. No other team wants him, he’s going to keep begging to be in the NHL but no other team is going to want him, he’s an absolute joke. I can’t even wrap my head around it. People don’t even do this. He’s just a bad guy."

Brady Tkachuk of the Senators prepares for a face-off against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 14, 2021, in Ottawa.

Brady Tkachuk of the Senators prepares for a face-off against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 14, 2021, in Ottawa. (André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Kings won the game, 4-2, and moved to 9-8-3 on the season.

Ottawa dropped to 4-14-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com