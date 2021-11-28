Senators' Brady Tkachuk rips Kings' Brendan Lemieux over biting incident: 'He’s just a bad guy'

Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk accused Los Angeles Kings player Brendan Lemieux of biting him during their game on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred in the third period of their matchup. Tkachuk and Lemieux started to spar and fell down on the ice. It took two referees to peel the players off each other.

Tkachuk showed officials his hand as he was heading to the penalty box and Lemieux was subsequently ejected.

Tkachuk went on a rant against Lemieux and his actions after the game.

"It was the most gutless thing somebody could ever do. This guy, you can ask anyone of his teammates, nobody ever wants to play with him, this guy is a bad guy and a bad teammate, he focuses on himself all the time," Tkachuk said, via TSN.

"The guy’s just a joke. He shouldn’t be in the league. This guy’s gutless. No other team wants him, he’s going to keep begging to be in the NHL but no other team is going to want him, he’s an absolute joke. I can’t even wrap my head around it. People don’t even do this. He’s just a bad guy."

The Kings won the game, 4-2, and moved to 9-8-3 on the season.

Ottawa dropped to 4-14-1.