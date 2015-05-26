Senators bench Hammond for Anderson

Ottawa, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - The Ottawa Senators have decided to make a goaltender change for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against Montreal, as Craig Anderson will get the start Sunday night instead of Andrew Hammond after the Canadiens won the first two games at home.

Hammond, nicknamed "The Hamburglar," led Ottawa's late push for a playoff spot during the regular season with a 20-1-2 record. He was in net for the first two playoff games -- 4-3 and 3-2 decisions in Montreal, the second game in overtime.

Ottawa's Dave Cameron made the announcement after Sunday's morning skate, calling it a coaching decision.

"(Anderson) is a real good NHL goalie who's done well in the playoffs," said Cameron on Sunday. "That was part of the equation."

Anderson has played just four times since Jan. 21 and finished this season with a record of 14-13-8 and a 2.49 goals-against average.

"I'm just going to focus on giving the team a chance to win," said Anderson.

Anderson has playoff experience with Colorado and Ottawa, and owns a mark of 10-12 with a 2.60 GAA in 23 career postseason appearances.