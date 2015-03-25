Selection committee's slight to Oregon creates tougher opening game for Oklahoma St.

A Pac-12 tournament title, a second-place finish in the regular season and a ranking in the final AP poll added up to very little for Oregon when it came time for NCAA tournament seeding.

The Ducks (26-8) ended up with the 12th seed in the Midwest Region in what was one of the more questioned decisions made by the tournament selection committee.

For Oregon, the slight wasn't all bad as they get to stay on the West Coast this weekend in San Jose. Their second-round opponent might have more to complain about as the draw gave fifth-seeded Oklahoma State (24-8) a tougher-than-expected opening game.