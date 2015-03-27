Sedin returns to practice for Canucks

Vancouver Canucks leading scorer Daniel Sedin returned to practice after missing nine games with a concussion.

Sedin was on the ice Monday before his teammates began their scheduled workout and remained with them, although there was no indication he would be ready when the Canucks open the playoffs Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Sedin led Vancouver with 30 goals before being elbowed by Duncan Keith in a loss to Chicago on March 21. Keith was suspended five games for the hit.

Vancouver closed the regular season by winning eight of nine games to finish with the league's best record with fourth-liners like Max Lapierre and Zack Kassian on the top line.

"He's 100 percent now," said twin Henrik Sedin.

When asked whether Daniel could withstand contact, Henrik replied: "It's no different for him than for me taking a hit."

Vancouver coach Alain Vigneault, however, was more guarded.

"We'll see how he's doing (Tuesday) and we'll take it from there," Vigneault said. "He's had some real good days. Obviously this is a unique injury and we have to take it a day at a time. We feel real positive with how he looked today."