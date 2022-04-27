Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Horse Racing
Published

Second horse in 2 days dies in training at Santa Anita

Last year, 12 horses died at Santa Anita and 17 died in 2020

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A filly died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, the track’s second such death in two days and fifth this year.

Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly trained by Gary Stute, suffered a musculoskeletal injury during training at the Arcadia track, according to the California Horse Racing Board's website. She earned her lone victory on April 10 in seven career starts and had earnings of $25,740.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A 3-year-old filly named Magnolia on Monday suffered a musculoskeletal injury in training and was euthanized, the board said. Trained by Simon Callaghan, she won her only start last year at Del Mar and had earnings of $42,000.

A outriders walks with a horse along the track late in the day during Opening day of the Autumn horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Friday, October 1, 2021. 

A outriders walks with a horse along the track late in the day during Opening day of the Autumn horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Friday, October 1, 2021.  (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Of the five deaths at Santa Anita this year, four happened during training and one during a race, the CHRB said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's down sharply from 2019 when 42 horses died at the track, prompting a slew of rules changes.

Last year, 12 horses died at Santa Anita and 17 died in 2020.

At Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, six horses have died this year — five in training and one in a race.