SEC considering changes to football signing rules

The hottest topic at the Southeastern Conference's annual meetings has nothing to do with national championships or NCAA violations.

It has to do with what league Commissioner Mike Slive calls "fundamental fairness" to recruits.

Not all of his coaches agree.

Two years after the trendsetting conference limited its schools to signing 28 high school prospects, the league is considering dropping the number to 25. Several coaches are against the proposal, saying it could hinder their ability to fill rosters with talent.

Oversigning has led schools to "greyshirt" some prospects, making them delay their enrollment until January because there is no room on the roster. University of Florida President Bernie Machen called the tactic "morally reprehensible."