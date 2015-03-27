Sebastian Vettel fastest at European GP practice

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel was the fastest through two practice sessions Friday for Formula One's European Grand Prix.

The two-time defending world champion, who has won here the past two seasons starting from the pole, posted the day's best lap in the second session of 1 minute, 39.334 seconds on the 3.3-mile Valencia Street Circuit.

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg was next, followed by Kamui Kobayashi of Sauber and Mercedes' Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was seventh, while points leader Lewis Hamilton was 14th.

The top 15 drivers all recorded times within a one-second margin.

Vettel trails Hamilton by two points and Alonso by one heading into Sunday's race.

Qualifying is Saturday after the final practice session.