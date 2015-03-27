Seattle returns to practice after loss to 49ers, taken aback by Harbaugh's comments

While the Seattle Seahawks returned to practice Monday after an extended weekend off and started looking ahead to Detroit, some of their thoughts remained in the Bay Area.

They were still smarting from a 13-6 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night that was punctuated by dropped passes and a defense that failed to adjust to what the 49ers were doing with their run game.

And the Seahawks were responding to comments from 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh and his belief that Seattle's defensive backs where overly physical with San Francisco's wide receivers, to the point he intended on speaking with the league.

Harbaugh said Friday he felt Seattle's defensive backs were pushing the rules on the amount of contact allowed downfield and making it difficult for receivers Michael Crabtree, Randy Moss and Kyle Williams to break free. Seattle coach Pete Carroll didn't agree.

"I just looked at the film. I heard about the comments and wanted to see what was the point and I thought it was a very normal game," Carroll said on Monday. "I thought our guys played really hard and tough and they did too and that was it. I don't know what the reference was about. I just hope it doesn't go any farther, like to the league. There is no need for it to."

Carroll had even stronger comments earlier in the day on his weekly radio show where he made a reference to Harbaugh's previous comments about the claims from New York Giants offensive coordinator, but took a more tactful approach later Monday.

But one of the players in questions, Seattle cornerback Brandon Browner, felt the comments were "obnoxious" considering the 49ers won the game and took over first-place in the NFC West.

"You're supposed to be happy after you win a football game, right?" Browner said. "I'm not big for media anyway, that's just who he is I guess since they won the football game. It's obnoxious to me since they won the football game. We play a physical sport."

Browner was one of the more penalized defensive backs in the league last year and along with fellow Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman, has drawn praise and complaints for their hands-on, physical approach they take in trying to fluster wide receivers. Browner has not been flagged for either defensive pass interference or illegal contact this season and has just one defensive holding penalty. Last year he was flagged 13 times for those same penalties.

"I just went out there and did my thing. Didn't get any penalties called. I thought I played a good game from that aspect," Browner said.

Seattle's defense could be getting additional depth following Walter Thurmond's return to practice on Monday. Thurmond has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while he recovered from two fractures in his lower left leg he first injured in the middle of last season in a game against Cleveland. Carroll said they are unsure if Thurmond will be added to the active roster this week, but he was impressed with how quick Thurmond looked during practice.

"It's just getting the rust off from being back out there and actually practicing with pads on and stuff like that but I feel good and feel in shape," Thurmond said.

NOTES: WR Doug Baldwin (ankle) was held out of practice on Monday. Carroll said it was too early to determine if he would play against Detroit. ... G John Moffitt (knee) practiced for the first time since late September. He has not played since Week 3 vs. Green Bay.