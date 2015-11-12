Seattle hires Scott Brosius as Triple-A hitting coach

SEATTLE (AP) Former major leaguer Scott Brosius has been hired as the hitting coach for Triple-A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners organization.

The Mariners announced the hiring of Brosius on Thursday. The 11-year major league veteran with Oakland and the New York Yankees spent the past eight seasons as the manager of Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, where Brosius played before embarking on his professional career. Brosius complied a 270-96 record at Linfield while leading the school to a national championships in 2014 and four regional titles.

Brosius was twice named USA Baseball coach of the year.

Brosius won three World Series titles with the Yankees during his playing career and was the MVP of the 1998 Series.