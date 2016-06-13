Seattle gives tryout to former NBA star Nate Robinson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks have given former NBA standout and one-time college football player Nate Robinson a tryout.

The Seahawks confirmed that Robinson went through a tryout on Monday, first reported by The Washington Post. Robinson had indicated in video posted to YouTube earlier this spring a desire to play football again.

Robinson gave up his chance at football after his freshman year at Washington, where he was a standout defensive back. Robinson appeared in 13 games in 2002 as a true freshman and had two interceptions. He gave up his football career the following spring to focus on basketball and became a first-round pick in 2005.

Robinson has played for eight NBA teams in his career and was a three-time winner of the slam dunk competition.