Seattle, Dallas settle for a draw

Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas exchanged first-half goals to split the points in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas Stadium on Sunday.

Mauro Rosales opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but the home side clawed its way back before the break as Jackson leveled the score in the 33rd minute.

The result sees Seattle (12-6-8) take sole possession of third place in the Western Conference with 44 points on the season. FC Dallas (8-12-9) remains in sixth place with 33 points.

Seattle grabbed the lead at the 20-minute mark when Steve Zakuani flew by his defender on the left side of the box and slid a perfect ball across the face of goal. Rosales was waiting at the back post to tuck it home.

FC Dallas equalized 13 minutes later with a similar goal as Blas Perez's cross was met and turned in by an unmarked Jackson.

The Sounders came within inches of restoring their lead before the break when Rosales' aerial ball to the back post was headed on by Brad Evans, but Kevin Hartman pulled off a miraculous save to keep the home side level.

Both sides exchanged numerous scoring opportunities in the second half, ultimately came up short as they were made to settle for a point.