Seattle coach Pete Carroll says results not in yet on MRI of DE Chris Clemons

Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks are still awaiting the results of an MRI on the injured left knee of defensive end Chris Clemons.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on 710 KIRO-AM Monday morning, Carroll says the team is concerned about the injury suffered by Clemons early in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-14 playoff victory over Washington. Clemons was not hit on the play and appeared to get his cleats caught in the turf at FedEx Field.

Carroll said he hoped to have more information later in the day.

Clemons led Seattle with 11½ sacks in the regular season. He had two tackles against the Redskins before being injured.

Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka also suffered a calf strain in the victory. Carroll said Hauschka felt better on Monday.