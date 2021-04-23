South Carolina shooting: Search warrants offer clues about ex-NFL player Phillip Adams' mental state

Search warrants from a South Carolina shooting that left five people dead earlier this month revealed new details about the mental state of former NFL player Philip Adams, who was identified as the suspect after being found dead in his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The York County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released court documents about the April 7 shooting where officials detailed evidence collected from the crime scene that led them back to Adams’ residence.

Police say they found a red cellphone on the scene between the two locations where the victims were found. The phone was traced back to Adams, who also matched the description of the suspect as told by a witness on the scene.

"Based on the description of the suspect, the cell phone belonging to Phillip Adams being located at the crime scene, and the close proximity of the Philip Adams residence to the crime scene, a lawful search warrant was obtained for [his] residence…" the documents read.

Police showed up at Adams’ residence and they came across a disturbing scene. He was found dead inside the home, where police also discovered a .45 caliber Tommy Gun-style firearm and a 9mm caliber MP5-style firearm -- weapons that matched the description of witness testimony, according to documents.

The strangest discovery were notebooks found in Adams’ bedroom, police said.

"During the search of Phillip Adams’ room, numerous notebooks were located with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems," the search warrant read. "Detectives had also learned that Phillip Adams had been acting differently and possibly following a new religion or ideology."

Officials announced days after the shooting that Adams’ brain would be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). His father, Alonzo, had told WCNC-TV he thought "football messed him up." Adams’ sister told USA Today that her brother’s "mental health degraded fast and terribly bad" and her family noticed "extremely concerning signs of mental illness."

Adams was identified as the suspect in the murders of five people who were shot and killed in a bloody rampage before he purportedly turned the gun on himself. A prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and an air-conditioning technician were identified as the victims of the shooting in Rock Hill

Whether or not Adams suffered from CTE will take months to determine.

