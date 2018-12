Renton, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Seattle Seahawks re-signed tight end Anthony McCoy on Tuesday.

McCoy missed the entire 2013 season after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon prior to the start of the campaign.

In 2012, McCoy had 18 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns as a reserve. For his career, McCoy, who was a sixth-round selection of the Seahawks in the 2010 Draft out of USC, has 31 receptions for 437 yards and three scores.