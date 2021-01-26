Seahawks player arrested after allegedly choking out girlfriend until she was unconscious: report

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested last Friday night after he allegedly got into a "physical fight" with his girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times.

Wheeler, who began his NFL career in 2017 after starring at USC, got into an altercation with his girlfriend in Kent, Washington. In the report, officers said that they responded to a call that stated a woman locked herself in the bathroom and called the police after she claimed she was being "killed" by Wheeler.

Wheeler’s girlfriend reportedly told the police that she suffered a dislocated arm and she was bleeding. Police stated that when they arrived at the scene, they heard screaming coming from the bathroom, where they found Wheeler standing next to his girlfriend.

The altercation reportedly began after Wheeler’s girlfriend refused to bow down to him. That’s when he allegedly grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious, police stated. After she regained consciousness, Wheeler reportedly said, "Wow you're alive?"

Wheeler, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, was arrested and booked on a domestic violence charge. Police said that he was uncooperative after he allegedly beat his girlfriend, who was listed at 5-foot-9, 145 pounds in the report.

The Seahawks released a statement regarding the incident on Monday night.

"We are aware of the situation and still gathering information," the statement read.

Wheeler, who was undrafted in 2017, signed with the New York Giants as a free agent following the draft. In 2019, he was cut and later signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in five games in 2020.