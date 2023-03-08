Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ‘fired up’ over Geno Smith contract, says Seattle could still draft quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $105 million earlier this week and head coach Pete Carroll said the organization as a whole is "fired up about it."

But that doesn’t mean Seattle won’t potentially be drafting another quarterback in the NFL Draft next month.

During an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM Tuesday, Carroll said there is certainly "opportunity" with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft and that the Seahawks will consider everything before naming their pick – quarterbacks included.

"That opportunity is absolutely there," Carroll said, via the team’s website. "We can do whatever we need to do, which is a whole other discussion that's really exciting. The coaches are working at it, and the scouts are working at it to try to position this thing—when you're at five, this is different than what we're used to seeing. This is really fun, because you can pretty much predict what's going to happen with four different choices, so which one is it?"

Carroll called this year’s quarterback class "really talented," and added that "there’s no easy decisions here." But he noted that even if Seattle does take a quarterback in the first round, it’s no discredit to what Smith accomplished this past season.

"Whatever we do, he's going to take it in stride," he said. "He's not going to worry about anybody. And this [deal], as a reward to what he has done even solidifies his confidence and understanding how much trust we have in him. So if that is to happen, that is a choice for the long haul and the future and all that. We'll see what happens."

After years of serving as a backup quarterback in the league, Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth as the last wild card in the NFC. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.

"It's a good deal, a good deal for the club," Carroll added.

"I think it sends a really good message too to everybody on the outside—this is a good place and things are going in the right direction, and we're fired up about it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



