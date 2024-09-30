Titans pick up 1st win of season in ugly romp against Dolphins

The Tennessee Titans took advantage against a team that looked as beat up as they were in the Miami Dolphins on Monday night and won their Week 4 matchup, 31-12.

It was one of the ugliest games through the first four weeks of the 2024 season. The Dolphins were down a few players, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Then, Titans fans saw Will Levis leave the game with a shoulder injury.

Those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium and watching at home on ESPN were forced to watch the epic duel of Mason Rudolph vs. Tyler Huntley. And it was the Rudolph-led Titans who got the better of the Dolphins.

Nick Folk made five field goals, tying his career high, and running backs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard each scored rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Pollard ran for 88 yards on 22 carries, including a 41-yard run that set up Spears’ touchdown. Then, Pollard got his touchdown in garbage time during Tennessee’s final possession of the night.

Rudolph, who made his first appearance of the season was 9-of-17 with 85 passing yards. Levis had an interception before he left the game with an injury.

For the Dolphins, Jason Sanders did most of the scoring until Huntley found the end zone on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. But Miami couldn’t get anything going all night.

Miami had 184 total yards on 54 plays. The team had 13 first downs and were 2-of-12 on third downs. The Titans were also 2-of-12 on third down but made the most of their possessions.

Huntley was 14-of-22 with 96 passing yards. He had 40 yards on the ground.

Both teams moved to 1-3 with the result.