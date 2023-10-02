Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Jamal Adams yells at NFL official after leaving game with injury

Adams' 2023 debut lasted 9 snaps

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams’ return to the football field lasted one possession as he took a knee to the head and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams was making his return to the field against the New York Giants after being away for 13 months as he recovered from a torn quad tendon he suffered in Week 1 last year. But on the first possession, he suffered the injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jamal Adams helped off the field

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks is helped off the field after being hit in the head while trying to tackle Daniel Jones of the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The safety’s frustration boiled over on the sideline, and he appeared to direct his ire toward the independent neurologist who checks players for a concussion. Adams was being held back by some of the Seahawks’ personnel, and then he was taken back to the locker room.

APP USERS VIEW THE SPAT HERE.

Adams was in the game for a total of nine snaps.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP RUSS FRANCIS, FELLOW AVIATION ENTHUSIAST KILLED IN PLANE CRASH, POLICE SAY

Jamal Adams walks off the field

Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts as he walks to the locker room after suffering a concussion during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Seattle acquired Adams from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade before the start of the 2020 season. Adams was coming off his first All-Pro season and second Pro Bowl season. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Seattle after only playing 12 games.

Adams played in 12 games for the Seahawks in 2021, and then he suffered the devastating injury in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniel Jones avoids Jamal Adams

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball past Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

In 25 career games with Seattle, Adams has 173 tackles, nine passes defended, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.