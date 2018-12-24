Seahawks clinch NFC playoff spot with win over Chiefs

Count the NFC West's Seattle Seahawks among this year's NFL postseason participants.

Thanks to quarterback Russell Wilson's 2-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with 7:31 left -- after Chris Carson rushed for two scores -- the Seattle Seahawks clinched an NFC wild-card berth with a 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The game was a matchup of the veteran Wilson, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in February 2014, against Kansas City's rising star Patrick Mahomes. When it was over, Wilson had led Seattle back to the postseason after missing out a year ago.

The Seahawks (9-6) have now reached the playoffs seven times in the nine seasons that head coach Pete Carroll has been in charge.

Wilson, the former Wisconsin Badger, has been Seattle's signal-caller for six of those seven seasons.

If Seattle defeats Arizona in next week's regular-season finale, it will clinch the No. 5 playoff spot -- good for a date with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson was 18 of 29 in passing for 271 yards, while Carson rushed for 116 yards. Receiver Doug Baldwin had seven catches for 126 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown grab.

Mahomes was 23 of 40 for 273 and three TDs. But the Chiefs (11-4) were unable to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After next week's home game against the Raiders, Kansas City will either be division champs or play on the road to open the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.