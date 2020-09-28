Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Seahawks' Chris Carson hurts leg after 'gator roll' tackle, Cowboys defensive lineman may face fine

Trysten Hill was also called out later for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Russell Wilson

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill will likely not face suspension for what is being called a “remarkably dirty” play that left the Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson with what looked like a  serious leg injury in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup.

The former second-round pick performed a routine tackle on Carson with just 3:14 left in the game, but it’s what he did after Carson had already gone down that had onlookers calling it “one of the dirtiest plays” of any sport in recent memory.

COWBOYS’ ALDON SMITH FINED MORE THAN $12G FOR HIT ON RAMS’ JARED GOFF IN NFL RETURN

Carson walked off the field and did not return. According to the NFL Network, he is believed to have suffered a knee sprain. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the seriousness of the injury.

NFL INVESTIGATING RAIDERS OVER BREACHED COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN WEEK 2: REPORT

Sources also told the NFL Network that Hill will likely be fined but not suspended for the “gator roll” tackle on Carson.

Hill was also called out later for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill may face discipline. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill may face discipline. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks beat the Cowboys 38-31 and are 3-0 for the season.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.

Trending in Sports