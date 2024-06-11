Expand / Collapse search
Rory McIlroy says he and wife are not divorcing: 'A new beginning'

Rory McIlroy and his wife filed for divorce last month

Rory McIlroy said on Tuesday that he and his wife, Erica, are not getting a divorce.

News of their split came about last month. McIlroy reportedly filed divorce papers after his first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which he won that weekend.

However, there appears to be a change of heart.

The McIlroys in Rome

Rory McIlroy of Europe with his wife Erica McIlroy after the singles matches on the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he told The Guardian.

Us Weekly reported she was "lonely" in their marriage, and the four-time major champion was "a hard person to be married to" due to his playing career. The initial divorce papers cited irreconcilable differences.

McIlroy apparently wrote that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and was looking to enforce the prenup they signed a month before their April 2017 wedding, and joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Erica McIlroy at the 2023 Masters

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland wife, Erica McIlroy, looks on on the first hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

McIlroy said there had been "rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," and "responding to each rumor is a fool’s game."

They started dating in 2015 after the PGA Tour star and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki broke off their engagement in May 2014. Rory and Erica became engaged later in 2015 and married in April 2017.

Stoll is a former PGA of America employee. She was seen by his side at several tournaments, including last year’s Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on while playing the ninth hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 9, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.   (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

McIlroy will tee off at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 this Thursday in hopes of his fifth major, yet it would be his first in nearly a decade. His last came in first in the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, where this year's tournament was.

